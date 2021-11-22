Bellwood and Antis Township hold annual Christmas tree lighting

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Bellwood borough and Antis Township government combine to do annual Christmas tree lighting Monday for the first time.

Over 75 residents gathered in front of the Bellwood Municipal Building on Main Street to see the eye-catching tree. The tree is set to stay up through the new year

The celebration has been a tradition in the community for several decades. Bellwood Mayor Dave Snyder said that it was a long time coming to have the two governments combine for the event. However, he’s glad they were able to work it out.

“We’re really happy to come together because Bellwood is first and foremost a community,” Snyder said. “And people don’t really think about the two government entities more as much as they do with Bellwood as a town.”

The celebration featured performances from the Bellwood High Band and Chorus. Then, two local daycare centers performed popular Christmas carols. The celebration concluded with a visit from Santa Claus, who greeted a bunch of children.

Antis Township Manager Douglas Brown said that the community loves getting into the holiday spirit. He believes that events like this bring the community even closer.

“I think it’s just that sense of community,” Brown said. “You know, it gets you in the spirit for the holiday, beautiful weather, and it’s a nice event for everyone that participates.”

There was also a local food truck serving coffee and cheesecake. Then, the community was provided with cookies and cocoa.