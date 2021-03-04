Bellefonte man accused of having sexual acts with child

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellefonte man is in custody after being accused of having a sexual encounter with a child under the age of 13.

Bryan Spicer, 35, is facing multiple charges. According to Springfield Township police, part of the alleged sexual encounter in January was caught on video. The exact age of the child has not been disclosed.

Spicer has been charged with felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and corruption of minors, along with a misdemeanor indecent assault of a person under 13.

Spicer is currently in Centre County Prison. His bail is set at $100,000.