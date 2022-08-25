CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Governor’s Park baseball field in Bellefonte will undergo upgrades to improve drainage, add turf, and new dugouts and a press box.

The field is used by the Bellefonte Area High School baseball team.

“The infield holds water so they can’t play a lot of games early in the year,” Donald Holderman, Bellefonte assistant borough manager said. “The field just needs upgrading.”

The borough is utilizing an $850,000 grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development to complete the work.

Holderman said these upgrades could expand opportunities.

“This would allow, potentially, for some PIAA games to be held in Bellefonte… which would help stimulate some economic development in Bellefonte,” said Holderman.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Holderman said the goal is to have the field ready by April 1, 2023.