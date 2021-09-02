Bellefonte Under the Lights supporting local food & beverage industry

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bellefonte Waterfront transforms for the community’s annual “Bellefonte Under the Lights”. It’s an award-winning, progressive style dinner featuring local food and beverage vendors.

“Bellefonte is on the rise, we’ve seen a lot of really great growth and a lot of fun things happen in the past several years,” said Melissa Hombosky, chair of Bellefonte Under the Lights. “We’re just so excited to show off just truly what our downtown restaurants and alcohol providers can do with what they have.”

The event runs Friday, September 3 and Saturday, September 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hombosky said it’s a setting that allows resident, new and lifelong, to connect.

“We’re just very lucky to have the opportunity to bring all these people together in a gorgeous setting,” said Hombosky.

The event’s profits go back to the local vendors. In 2019, organizers say they returned about $20,000 to the community.

A $50 ticket includes one appetizer, entree, dessert, and drive of choice with the option to add additional items once at the event.

New this year, $100 VIP tickets allow guests to attend a happy hour (drink, appetizer) at the newly reopened Gamble Mill. Plus, they’ll have first access to Bellefonte Under the Lights at 5 p.m. and take home an event t-shirt.

VENDORS INCLUDE:

FOOD: Gourmet Girl Personal Chef (VIP Hour Only), Alloy Kitchen, Bees Knees Coffee, Bonnie Blue’s Smokeys & Sweets, Brazilian Munchies, Four Ways Pub & Eatery, Gather & Co., Governor’s Pub, Maria’s Italian Restaurant, Happy Wraps, Hofbrau, Hublersburg Inn, Nittany Catering Co., Pizza Mia, The Cakery, URBN Flavourhaus.

BEVERAGES: Axemann Brewing, Big Spring Spirits, Good Intent Cider, The Republic, Ottos Brewery, Robin Hood Brewing Co., Sunset Slush Happy Valley