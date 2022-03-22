CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bellefonte volleyball and wrestling teams are hosting a charity volleyball match on March 23 at 6 p.m at Bellefonte Area High School.

All proceeds for the game will go to the American Heart Association. The teams have come together in the past to raise money for different organizations, including the Sideout Foundation which helps those living with breast cancer.

Seniors will face off against teachers in the first game at 6 p.m. followed by a game with the wrestlers vs the volleyball players at 6:45 p.m. Both games will be best of three.

Admission to the game is $5. Guests will also have the chance to enter to win raffle baskets from local businesses and gift cards. For a sneak peek at what will be offered, you can find photos on Facebook.

The high school is located at 830 E Bishop St, Bellefonte.