Bellefonte students ‘Chalk the Walk’ to raise money for childhood cancer

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The sidewalk outside the Bellefonte Area High School is getting a fresh look, thanks to the creativity of students working toward a bigger cause.

‘Chalk the Walk’ is a fundraiser for the high school’s annual ‘Mini-THON’ for childhood cancer support and research.

“It’s just all for the kids, and people get to express their artistic ability while also supporting a good cause,” said Tori Reichert, a senior at Bellefonte Area High School.

Students and school clubs including GSA, Key Club, Spanish Honor Society, and B the Change, could purchase a block of the sidewalk for $20, $10 for half a block, or $5 for a quarter.





“I’m glad we have the opportunity to raise money for these kids because they do deserve it, and I think we should make every effort possible,” said Reichert.

Within two days, the students sold ten blocks. They said they hope to eventually fill the entire sidewalk with chalk art.