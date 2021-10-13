Bellefonte students ‘Chalk the Walk’ to raise money for childhood cancer

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The sidewalk outside the Bellefonte Area High School is getting a fresh look, thanks to the creativity of students working toward a bigger cause.
‘Chalk the Walk’ is a fundraiser for the high school’s annual ‘Mini-THON’ for childhood cancer support and research.
“It’s just all for the kids, and people get to express their artistic ability while also supporting a good cause,” said Tori Reichert, a senior at Bellefonte Area High School.
Students and school clubs including GSA, Key Club, Spanish Honor Society, and B the Change, could purchase a block of the sidewalk for $20, $10 for half a block, or $5 for a quarter.
“I’m glad we have the opportunity to raise money for these kids because they do deserve it, and I think we should make every effort possible,” said Reichert.
Within two days, the students sold ten blocks. They said they hope to eventually fill the entire sidewalk with chalk art.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.