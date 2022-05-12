CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the third year in a row, the Bellefonte Area School District is nationally recognized for outstanding support of music education.

“It’s a great honor,” said Caleb Rebarchak, music teacher & band director at the Bellefonte Area High School. “This is not just an award for us as teachers, this is because of the support of the administration, school board, and community.”

To continue enriching student’s lives through the arts, the school district is holding an instrument drive to break down the financial barriers of music education.

“Not everyone can afford an instrument,” said Rebarchak. “We want to make sure that anyone who wants to participate in band or orchestra has access to an instrument.”

Instruments or monetary donations will be accepted through the 2022-2023 school year. For more information on donating, you can contact perfartsboosters@gmail.com.

“We are all about getting instruments in the hands of students,” said Rebarchak. “We want it to be as easy as possible for someone to say, ‘I want to be in a music ensemble’.”