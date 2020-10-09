Bellefonte School District closes schools, switch to remote learning amid positive cases of COVID-19

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bellefonte Area School District announced on social media that they’re closing the middle school and high school Friday and moving to remote learning after two separate individuals tested positive for COVID-19 at both schools.

Student’s parents were notified by school district interim superintendent Tammie Burnaford Thursday night about the incidents and also informed that the schools will be switching to remote learning as of Friday. Teachers are expected to reach out to students through Google Classroom to continue learning.

The school district plans to contact the PA Department of Health early Friday to initiate contact tracing to notify all persons that need to be contacted. Deep cleaning is also expected to occur at both buildings for the next three days.

All four elementary schools will remain open for in-person learning, and elementary students can attend as normal. There is currently no word on when the middle school and high schools will resume in-person learning. However, follow up information is expected to be provided to parents and families throughout the weekend.