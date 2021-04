CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bellefonte School District has decided on the future of their school’s logo.

The school board voted Tuesday night to retire the “Red Raider” logo which symbolizes Native Americans. 24 members of the public spoke in favor of the change while 3 came out against it while 2 were undecided.

The symbol will be removed over the course of a year. A decision on whether they will retire the name as well will come later in April.