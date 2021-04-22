Bellefonte hosting electronic recycling event

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bellefonte Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Black Hoof Technologies to host a free drive-in electronic recycling event at the Bellefonte Armory this weekend.

DATES AND TIMES

April 23: 3 to 7 p.m.

April 24: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ACCEPTED ITEMS

Some items that will be accepted include laptops, tablets, flat screen monitors, computer towers, phones, etc. Electronics such as televisions, refrigerators, and game consoles cannot be dropped off.

The Bellefonte Armory is located at East Bishop Street in Bellefonte.

