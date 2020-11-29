Bellefonte Police investigating vandalism, toppled grave markers at local cemetery

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bellefonte Borough Police say they are investigating vandalism of a Centre County cemetery that damaged grave markers, floral arrangement and more.

Officials say the vandalism happened on the week of November 23, at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Bellefonte Police say in a Facebook post.

According to police, the actor(s) damaged multiple grave markers by toppling them off their base, dozens of American flags were removed from their holders, as well as from the flag pole.

They also add there were several broken lights, vases, religious symbols and floral arrangements were removed and scattered across the cemetery.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact the Bellefonte Borough Police Department directly.