Bellefonte police investigating ‘seriously injured’ baby incident

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating an incident that left a 5-week-old baby seriously injured, according to a press release.

Investigators of the Bellefonte Police Department said the baby was taken via ambulance from the Lewistown Hospital June 20 to the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville, Pa.

It’s reported that the parents of the child were visiting family in the Lewistown area when they noticed the child’s behavior was “odd” and he was apparently having difficulty breathing.

The incident is still under investigation by the Bellefonte Borough Police and the Centre County Children and Youth Services.

