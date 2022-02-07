Bellefonte Police Department offering free gun locks

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — About 21 million children across the nation live in homes with firearms. That’s one in three homes.

The Bellefonte Police Department is providing new resources for gun owners and their families in an effort to increase safety.

“Project Child-Safe” safety kits contain a gun lock and educational pamphlet. They’re free to the public, thanks to a partnership with the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

Whether for sport or safety, Bellefonte Police Chief Shawn Weaver said it’s up to the firearm owner to practice safe use, storage, and educate those who may be around the gun. Securely storing firearms is the number one way to help prevent accidents.

“I don’t care if you use it for self-defense or not, it needs to be locked, and it needs to be secure and unloaded,” said Weaver. “There are accidents that are so grave of consequence, but so easy to prevent.”

The safety kits are available for pick-up inside the Bellefonte Police Station (Bellefonte Municipal Building, 236 W Lamb St, Bellefonte, PA 16823) any weekday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.