CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bellefonte Police Department is taking over a historic site in the borough and making it their new and improved headquarters.

The police are taking over the original Bellefonte armory.

The armory (301 North Spring Street) is steps away from their current headquarters inside the Bellefonte Municipal Building (236 W Lamb Street).

Bellefonte Mayor Gene “Buddy” Johnson said the department’s space has a series of shortfalls, including building security, officer/visitor safety issues, lack of space, lack of modernization, employee morale and the lack of a professional appearance/image.

“When I became mayor in January, one of the first things I did was take a tour of the police department and I was not real pleased with what I saw,” Johnson said. “I want to say decades, there has been no upgrades.”

The borough was in the process of considering three re-designs for the police department’s current space when the opportunity to purchase the armory presented itself.

“Our police department works really hard and is dedicated to our community,” Johnson said. “I tried to make it a point of emphasis to do something to help them for what they do for us in our community.”

Johnson worked with Senator Jake Corman to secure a $1.8 million grant from the PA Department of Community and Economic Development to cover the move.

“I believe the purchase of the building was probably cheaper than what we could have used to renovate the current location that we’re in,” Johnson said.

“The new building will address all of the issues that the police department has been dealing with for decades,” Bellefonte Chief Shawn Weaver in a statement said. “This facility upgrade will greatly alleviate many tangible and non-tangible obstacles that our officers and staff face on a daily basis. Obstacles that largely go unseen by the citizens in which the department proudly serves.”







The building is the first of two armories in the borough. The second was sold earlier this year and is transforming into a dining destination.

As the armory provides additional space beyond what the police department needs, the borough is considering moving its offices and related departments as well. The relocation would provide a large meeting room for council meetings as well as smaller conference rooms for department meetings and training.

There are two business tenants currently in the armory, who will remain in the space.

The police department will move into the armory sometime in 2023, after necessary upgrades are complete, including adding a security system, an elevator, and a sprinkler system.

“Walking in a beautiful building like this and having a beautiful police station like this is only going to help them with their job productivity, their morale,” Johnson said. “They’re going to have so much more space.”