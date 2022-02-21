Bellefonte plans to break ground on waterfront development this summer

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After the historic Bush House burnt down in 2006, the Bellefonte Borough was left with empty land right on the waterfront. A development project has been in the works now for 15 years, and if all goes according to plan, they’ll break ground in late spring, early summer of 2022.

The borough has come close to this point before. In December 2019, they transferred the property to developers.

Then, the pandemic hit.

“That definitely put the brakes on any hotel development,” said Bellefonte Borough Manger Ralph Stewart.

Now, in early 2022, they’re ready to revisit the project.

“We’re expecting a formal application to finish the planning process, and a formal approval process through borough council,” said Stewart.

Stewart said the developers are making some modifications to adjust for pricing, but the overall project remains the same: a boutique hotel with 80 rooms and a restaurant, a five story building with condominiums and first floor retail shops, and a parking garage with about 300 spaces.

These will be built side by side from High Street to Lamb Street. The developers said all of the buildings will be designed to complement the historic character of Bellefonte.

Stewart said it’s an opportunity to create jobs and bring business to the surrounding area.

“We all sort of rise to another level economically and hopefully we prosper much more than we are now, so, we’re looking forward to this development,” said Stewart.

The borough said they expect to see final plans for the development in March.