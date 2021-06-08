Bellefonte hosting outdoor summer movie nights

This image released by Disney shows Elsa, voiced by Idina Menzel, from left, Anna, voiced by Kristen Bell, Kristoff, voiced by Jonathan Groff and Sven in a scene from the animated film, “Frozen 2.” (Disney via AP)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bellefonte Woman’s Club and First National Bank are hosting a series of movie nights this summer at Talleyrand Park.

This is a free outdoor movie series. Visitors can arrive at 7:30 p.m. and all movies will begin at dusk.

MOVIE SCHEDULE

The movie schedule for the summer series can be viewed below:

JUNE 12: Frozen II

About: The sequel to the popular Disney film takes place three years after the original movie. Lead characters Anna and Elsa leave Arendelle and head on a journey to discover the origin of Elsa’s magical powers.

JUNE 26: Grease

About: The classic movie-musical starring John Travolta and Olivia-Newton John tells the story of two teenagers in love in the 1950s.

JULY 10: Dolittle

About: Starring Robert Downey Jr. and based on the 1922 book “The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle” follows a veterinarian who is able to talk to animals. This is the third adaptation of the book after the Dr. Dolittle film series starring Eddie Murphy.

JULY 24: Toy Story 4

About: The fourth installation in the Toy Story series takes place directly after Toy Story 3, where Woody, Buzz Lightyear adjust to living with their new owner.

AUG. 7: Coco

About: This Pixar film follows a 12-year-old boy who was accidentally transported to the Land of the Dead. The concept was inspired by the Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos.

OTHER INFORMATION

All children ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Guests are asked to bring chairs, blankets and flashlights. Food will be available for purchase. In the case of inclement weather, movies will be postponed.

Talleyrand Park is located at 320 W High St., Bellefonte.