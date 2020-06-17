Bellefonte mascot debate continues, Mayor weighs in

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Discussions on changing the Bellefonte School District mascot continued at a board meeting last night.

Though it wasn’t on the agenda, the board allowed time for both sides to talk on whether they were for or against changing of the mascot.

Earlier this week, Bellefonte mayor tom Wilson weighed in on this issue in a radio interview, saying the decision to keep or change the mascot should be left up to students.

“It should be a vote of the entire student body, via student council, and then the school board would decide,” said Bellefonte Mayor Tom Wilson, who appeared on Tor-Micahels Radio Show recently.

“There’s adults fighting over a student logo, c’mon man we got bigger fish to fry.”

To hear the full interview, click here.

President Jon Guziar says some board members are interested in reviewing diversity district wide.