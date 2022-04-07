CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Bellefonte man will see almost 100 months behind prison bars after allegedly trying to sell almost 290 grams of meth and other drugs.

United States Attorney John C. Gurganus said that Ryan King, 40, pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine and LSD with the intent to distribute them to others back in November 2021. After an investigation by state police, he was found with 286 grams of methamphetamine, nearly two grams of liquid LSD, drug paraphernalia and also a .22 caliber handgun.

The case is prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program. Through the program, stakeholders identify and work to come up with solutions to violent crimes.

State police were assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.