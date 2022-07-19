CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One intersection in Bellefonte is causing safety concerns for residents. Now, the borough is taking action.

The borough is requesting that PennDOT complete a study for the addition of a traffic light near the intersection of Zion Road and South Parkview Boulevard.

Borough Manager Ralph Stewart said residents are concerned about increased traffic delays and possible accidents at the intersection. There is not currently a traffic light at the intersection.

“If the study warrants a traffic light, we have a two-year timeframe to have the light installed,” Stewart said. “So, we would get busy right away looking at resources and planning to have that traffic light installed.”

Stewart said the addition of a turning lane near the intersection has added lengthier waits for residents looking to pass by.

The study is on schedule to be completed in September or October of this year, to coincide with the start of school at the nearby Bellefonte Area High School.

Stewart said if the study finds the need for a traffic light, it would cost around $350,000 for installation and upkeep.