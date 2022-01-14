Bellefonte Ice Rink in Talleyrand Park to open Sunday

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s time to sharpen your skates! The all-new Bellefonte Ice Rink officially opens Sunday, January 16.

The 40×80 ft. rink is nestled in Talleyrand Park, the heart of Downtown Bellefonte.

All are welcome, just bring your own skates. The rink is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with bathrooms open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We know the community is excited about it,” said Mark Dello Stritto, owner & co-owner of Bellefonte.com and Blink. “I think what’s going to be fun is just to have a chance to reflect on the effort that we all put into it and see smiling faces and enjoying town.”

Dello Stritto encouraged skaters to visit the surrounding restaurants and shops after enjoying the ice.

“It’s going to be a driver,” said Dello Stritto. “Post on social media, use the hashtag #LoveBFT!”

The winter fun will return next season as the rink can be deconstructed, stored, and reassembled each winter for the next four to five years.

“Come to Bellefonte, tie your skates on, lace ’em up, get out there on the ice and have some fun,” said Dello Stritto.