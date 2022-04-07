CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Seniors at the Bellefonte Area High School are learning real-world skills while raising money for a good cause.

Students in the senior institute class will host the “Senior Institute Festival” on Saturday, April 9. It’s part of a 20-year-long effort to teach students art, English, and the importance of giving back.

“We’ve been putting so much work into this,” said Hana Rados, a senior at Bellefonte Area High School.

This year, the event benefits the Housing Transitions of Centre County.

“It’s a good feeling to just know that what you’re doing helps others,” said Angelina Aviles, a senior at the Bellefonte Area High School. “It’s fun for everybody, it’s helping our local organizations, our local businesses, just the community in general.”

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside the high school and features food trucks, crafts, and live music. Plus, a kid’s carnival and raffles.

“There’s something for everyone here on Saturday,” said Jessica Lloyd, an English teacher at the Bellefonte Area High School. “The community loves it, the kids love it, all of the teachers will come out and support the kids too, so it’s just all-around feel-good.”