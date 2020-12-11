Bellefonte house fire under investigation

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fire marshals are investigating a house fire that occurred in Bellefonte Friday.

Fire crews responded to the 100 Block of East Logan Street at 12:09 p.m. for reports of smoke and fire emanating from the top floor of a residence.

No one was reportedly inside the home at the time of the fire but at least 6 family pets were still inside. All pets succumbed to the blaze and died.

Logan Fire Company, Bellefonte Fire Department, Pleasant Gap Fire Company, and Alpha Fire Company all responded to the incident. An investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

