Bellefonte holds drive thru graduation for 2020 seniors

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students at Bellefonte High School got a chance to celebrate their 2020 graduation with a drive thru parade.

They were allowed to bring two car loads of family, and take pictures on a stage set up by the faculty.

School board member Max Kroell says it was heartbreaking that there couldn’t be a traditional graduation, but says this will be memorable for students.

“I think this is the best we could do, in adherence with the CDC guidelines, and what the Department of Education is telling us, it’s also interesting because this is something students will remember forever and it’s a historical difference in tradition,” said Kroell, Director of Schools for the Bellefonte Area School District.

More than 100 students were recognized at the graduation parade.