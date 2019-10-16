Bellefonte game canceled, still holding ‘Senior night’, food drive

BELLEFONTE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bellefonte Area School District’s game against Bishop Carroll was canceled by forfeit, but BASD will still celebrate and recognize senior members of the football team, cheerleading squad, and band.

The school district posted on Facebook that the celebration will take place without the game. There will be free admittance and the concession stand will be open with hotdogs, fries, and drinks.

The school district will still be doing a food drive for the Bellefonte food bank. Be sure to bring a canned good with you and you’ll get a free ticket to a future sporting event.