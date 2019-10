BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellefonte player lost a fingerprint charm from a necklace that he has worn since his mother passed away from cancer last night during the Bellefonte-Central game, according to a Facebook post made by the Bellefonte football page.

Members affiliated with both Central and Bellefonte stayed after to try and find the necklace and were unable to.

The post also adds that people plan on going back out to the field with metal detectors to try and find the necklace.