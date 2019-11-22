Bellefonte Elks host annual Thanksgiving lunch for seniors

BELLEFONTE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Thursday, the Bellefonte Elks hosted their annual Senior Citizen Thanksgiving lunch.

Seniors from across Centre County were brought in and served a traditional Thanksgiving meal cooked by Elks volunteers.

Organizers say this event has been going on for well over 30 years and is one of the best ways to give back to their community.

“It’s a wonderful feeling, these folks look forward to it… some of ’em we’ve seen for 10-15 years. And we probably also have as many members involved as we do guests here for lunch,” said Doug Linebaugh, Esteemed Leading Knight for the Bellefonte Elks.

He added: “Being an Elk, it’s very important to us that we share in our communities for the students, our veterans, and our senior citizens.”

WTAJ was told the turkey, along with most other food served Thursday, was donated by Elks members.

About 65 seniors were present for the lunch… all of which headed home with some door prizes and a full stomach.