Bellefonte Dominos Pizza sued for allegedly not paying minimum wage

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (CDT) — Domino’s Pizza in Bellefonte has been named in a lawsuit by four delivery drivers alleging the company didn’t pay them minimum wage, according to our partners at the Centre Daily Times.

The Centre Daily Times reports that the lawsuit claims drivers’ earnings after vehicle-related expenses did not meet minimum wage requirements.

The lawsuit is 17 pages and was filed in the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania, and seeks back pay, liquidated damages, interest, and monetary penalties, according to the Centre Daily Times.

The Centre Daily Times also reports that in-store tips were deducted from the ‘tip pool’ to balance the cash drawer, and any remaining money was placed in a safe.