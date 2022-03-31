STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A disabled veteran is filing a lawsuit against a Centre County business and the State College Borough, alleging they violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The suit was filed by Christopher C. Taylor from Bellefonte.

Taylor claims he and his service dog, Zeke, weren’t allowed inside K n B’s Inflatables Please on Feb. 13. The bounce house rentals and indoor family entertainment center is located inside the Nittany Mall.

“All I wanted to do was go to the bounce place with my grandson so he could show me how he could jump on the bounce toys. That’s all we wanted to do,” Taylor said.

Taylor alleged in the lawsuit that the business and the Borough of State College violated a federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability.

“I paid to go in,” Taylor said. “When we were inside the store, one of the owners came up to me and said that I had to leave because no dogs allowed.”

Taylor claims he and his family were told he and Zeke couldn’t stay because the play center’s insurance didn’t provide coverage for dogs.

The employee allegedly also said other customers may have allergies.

“I pulled out the identification: my ID, his ID. I proceeded to show them. They did not want to see it,” Taylor said.

When a State College police officer was called to the store, Taylor said the officer told him the business has the right to keep him out.

“I tried explaining to the police officer that I’m a disabled Vietnam Veteran who’s 70 years old and requires a service animal with me. And he’s trained and registered. And I was asked to leave, said ‘I couldn’t be on the property,’” Taylor said.

Taylor said this is the first time he’s been turned away with Zeke.

“He’s always with me. Any procedure, any doctor’s appointment he’s there. Never had no trouble at all,” Taylor said.

Taylor is seeking unspecified damages and a requirement that the business and the borough implement training programs on policies associated with disabled people.

The Borough declined to comment at this time, and K n B’s Inflatables Please store could not be reached.

“People also gotta remember, just because you don’t see a disability doesn’t mean all disabilities are visible either,” Taylor said. “So, if I have a service animal and you’re wondering why I have one, that’s my business.”