BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) -The 33rd annual Bellefonte Cruise is set for this Father’s Day weekend.

The event has been a popular father’s day weekend event in historic Bellefonte since 1988. Each year a parade cruises through the streets of Bellefonte.

All types of vehicles will be on display from classic, antique, European, to exotic and motorcycles, there’s something for everyone. There will also be a Friday night sock hop, music, food and more.

The cruise begins at 6 p.m. on Friday followed by the Sock Hop at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday the Car Show is all day, the Beach Party Boys are at 12:30 p.m. and the event wraps up with the Car Show Awards at 5 p.m.

The cruise also has a marketplace that gives an opportunity to introduce, and in some cases, reintroduce local goods and services.

The cruise is judged professionally by G.F. Grifana Carshows, Inc. To register for the event make sure to view their homepage here.