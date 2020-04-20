Bellefonte Cruise canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Today, for the first time in it’s more than 30-year history, the Bellefonte Cruise has been canceled due to concerns around the coronavirus pandemic.

Classic cars, and classic tunes are all sights and sounds people have grown used to over the last 33 years during the Bellefonte Cruise.

But this year, Cruise Chairmen Pat McCcool is rolling up the signs to store away, at least for now.

“It’s a very depressing thing,” said McCool. “We need to air on the side of caution right now.”

What McCool says hurts the most is the economic hit the community is taking.

He says the cruise typically generates 20 -30 thousand dollars.

Ralph Stewart, Borough Manager of Bellefonte said: “We’ll just try to make it up in the long run, and do the best we can, we’re very optimistic that we’ll have greater crowds in the future and things will come back strong.”

For hopefuls, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel. The cruise may not be done this year.

Stewart says he’s behind an effort to have the cruise in September if things get better.

It would be on a smaller scale though.

“We wouldn’t do our car show but we would do our Friday night cruise around the block and potentially set up a sock-hop or something like that,” added McCool.

One idea brought up is to have the cruise and sock-hop on a Friday night before the Milesburg Car Show in September to tie both events together.