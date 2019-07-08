Bellefonte candy store owner pleads guilty to church embezzlement

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man who was charged with embezzling thousands of dollars from his church pled guilty to stealing more than $167,000 from the St. John Lutheran Church in Bellefonte.

57-year-old Chuck Kormanski, the former owner of Pappy Chuck’s Candy Shoppe, wrote nearly 400 checks to himself over seven years as the church’s treasurer.

He pleaded guilty to ten felony counts of unlawful taking after he was originally charged with 379.

Kormanski is scheduled to be sentenced this week.

He’s expected to face one to two years in jail, along with 5 months probation and to pay restitution if possible.

Police believe Kormanski used the stolen money to support his struggling candy store which closed late December 2018.