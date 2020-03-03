Bellefonte Borough will pay for less than half the cost of police body cams

BELLEFONTE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–Police across Central PA, especially in Centre County, continue to implement body cameras. However, one hurdle many departments face is the overall cost of the tech.

Municipalities that have a smaller tax base, including Bellefonte Borough (according to county officials) struggle to find room in their budget’s for body cameras.

This is where the Centre Co. District Attorney’s office stepped in: they’re helping to fund the tech which they say is a “big help in the courtroom.”

“The Bellefonte Police Chief wanted to have body cams for a while now. He came to our office requesting help… we happened to have it,” said Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna.

That help came through the county’s drug forfeiture fund–something Cantorna says is there especially for new technology like body cams.

“For what you’re getting, it’s a really good investment for law enforcement and the community at-large,” Cantorna said.

Body cameras were approved on Monday night , and Cantorna’s office will present a check for more than half of their cost: $15,000 out of a $27,000 total cost (for 11 body cameras and the hardware to run them).

Currently, Bellefonte Police have to call Spring Township Police officers when encountering violent/rogue actors… which Cantorna says has its disadvantages.

“Having to wait for an offer from Spring Township means you may not catch everything on camera… also adding more officers may escalate a situation. And, you’re certainly tying-up a lot of police resources,” he said.

If the body cameras are approved, five of the six local police forces in Centre County would have body cameras.

The only remaining agency is Penn State Police who last told WTAJ they were still researching to see if body cameras were needed.

“In a year, we’ve taken a great step. In literally one year, we had two departments get body cams… and now we’ll have five-out-of-six with them beginning June, 1,” Cantorna said.

He added: “When the accused and defendant looks and hears the information, it makes the cases resolve pretty quickly because there isn’t an argument about what did or didn’t happen.”