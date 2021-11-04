Bellefonte Borough opens public comment period for safety designs

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bellefonte Borough Council will take public comments on safety improvements to the Diamond area at the intersection of High Street and Allegheny Street.

Council will be accepting comments on safety improvements that include the installation of a round-about and elimination of parking spaces. All comments will be reviewed by the council and will be considered prior to any formal decisions being made.

The first meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. and the second will be Saturday, Nov. 6 at 10:30 a.m. All meetings will be held in Council Chambers on the second floor in the Bellefonte Borough building. Masks will be required when inside the building.

For those who cannot attend the meetings, comments can also be made by sending a letter to the borough’s address at 236 West Lamb Street, Bellefonte. Or, residents can email their comments to boro@bellefontepa.gov.

Design options for safety improvement can be found on the borough’s website.