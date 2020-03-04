Bellefonte Authority offers free spring water fill-up as bottled inventories take a hit

BELLEFONTE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bellefonte Borough Authority has decided that due to news reports of limited bottled water supplies, they will offer Bellefonte’s Big Spring water at no cost.

Many are stocking up on supplies due to a possible coronavirus outbreak and this decision was made at the Authority’s regular meeting on Tuesday night.

The Authority says anyone with their own container can visit the Bellefonte Borough Municipal Building Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This program will be reviewed by the Authority and will continue as they deem it necessary for the community.