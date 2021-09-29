Bellefonte Area Schools receive thousands in ‘Weis 4 School’ program

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Schools in the Bellefonte Area have been awarded thousands of dollars through a donation program called Weis 4 School.

The partnership with Weis Market allowed parents and community members to scan a bar-code when checking out at the store. Then, a proceed of their purchases would go back to the schools.

The Bellefonte Area Middle School received a $1,149.26 donation and the Pleasant Gap Elementary School received a $400 donation.

Marion-Walker Elementary received a check for $2,326.10, presented by Weis store manager Dave Barnard, who has children in the school district.

“Teachers pay for a lot of things out of their pocket,” said Karen Krisch, principal of Marion-Walker Elementary. “Our PTO is very generous in providing some of those things that teachers generally pay for out of their pockets, but this is also just a little more so that things that teachers want or desire, they can have.”

Principal Krisch said it will be used to fulfill teacher’s wish lists.

“Things are tough right now,” said Krisch. “This can just brighten someone’s day.”

The Weis 4 School program will return in Bellefonte on October 1. Parents will receive details on how to participate in an upcoming newsletter.