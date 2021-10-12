Bellefonte Area High School receives national award for yearbook

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bellefonte Area High School is celebrating national recognition for their yearbook, LaBelle.

Josten’s Yearbook Program of Excellence puts LaBelle at the gold level for creating an inclusive yearbook, engaging the school, and meeting all deadlines in the creation process.

“It’s a student run book, so we really want to make sure the students have their voice and they get to put into the book what they want,” said Andrew Weigold, yearbook adviser.

A team of eight students worked to creatively put together the almost 200 pages of Bellefonte history.

“I definitely learned teamwork and communication,” said Madison Melius, a student in the yearbook course. “Not only are we making a yearbook, but we have to work with each other.”

Weigold said he’s seen students grow through the yearbook program as they learn both business and design skills.

“We not only are producing a product that includes all of the student body, but we are also learning how to sell, learning how to take pictures, and learning how design works within the book,” said Weigold. “It’s a really good teaching mechanism.”

A full list of the Pennsylvania high schools recognized for their yearbooks can be found here.

“It feels really good to get recognized for it because all of us, we were like a family last year getting through it,” said Hailey Miller, a student in the yearbook course.