Bellefonte Area High School donates to local first responders

BELLEFONTE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bellefonte Area High School football team recently sold face masks as a booster club fundraiser. After the proceeds came in, however, they say they felt compelled to give back and donate to local first responders.
The Bellefonte EMS, Pleasant Gap EMS, and Walker Township Fire Company each received a check for about $863.
Bellefonte athletic director, Deb Moore, says it only felt right to donate the mask money because of the impact the pandemic has had on their community.