Bellefonte airport brings VR simulator to Grange Fair

The owner of the Bellefonte Airport says they’re the only flight school in Central PA using virtual reality simulators to train pilots, and it’s now available for you to test at grange fair.

John Watson from Yarnell, Centre County says the Bellefonte Airport’s virtual reality flight simulator gives you an idea what it’s like to take off in an airplane in Bellefonte and try to land it.

“It was very realistic as far as landing and taking off,” Watson, said. “It had all the major, amenities on the video as far as the airports and roads.”

Folks are first watching the virtural reality flight, which was recorded from a real flight, and then they fly the plane with the simulator.

Jeff Elnitski, Co-Owner of Bellefonte Airport says because of this VR simulation at Grange Fair this year, four people have signed up to take flight lessons at Bellefonte Airport.

“It’s not as hard as the public percieves it to be,” Elnitski, said.

He says the VR simulator saves the airport over two $2,000 in training costs, they would have spent teaching people to fly off the bat in a real plane.

Elnitski says he wants children and adults to be aware of all the pilot jobs available globally.

Watson says this gives flyers a head start they never had before.

“You want to make your mistakes on the video, not on the real runway,” Watson, said.

The Bellefonte Airport booth is here in building 12 at Grange Fair through Saturday.