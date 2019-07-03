Bellefonte 5 year-old crowned Miss Agriculture USA

Can you remember what you were up to when you were five?

One Bellefonte five year-old just won the national Miss Agriculture USA competition.

Olivia Brooks beat out 50 girls, based on the work she had done in the community and how she has tried to bring awareness to agriculture.



“Meals on wheels and I rang the bell,” Olivia, said.

“She rang the bell at the Salvation Army,” Lisa, Olivia’s mother, said. “We delivered meals on wheels at Christmas time.”



“I live on a dairy farm, we milk 200 cows, twice a day, and my favorite part is feeding the calves,” Olivia, said.

Olivia will continue to speak around Centre County, talking to people about the 600 plus cows on her family’s farm and how the food we eat gets to the market.