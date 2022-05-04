STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The 2022 Arts Festival is returning this year with a new addition for this year’s festivities allowing attendees to sample some alcohol with a tasting trail event.

The return of Arts Festival this year will kick off on July 13 with Children & Youth Day and ends with the sidewalk sales of arts and crafts on July 17. From July 14 to July 16 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza folks will be able to sample some alcohol at a tasting trail event.

Attendees can sign up to sample and purchase beer, wine and spirits at the tasting trail. Since there will be multiple trail members for the public to join, the type of alcohol depends which one members choose. Although , some trail sites may be unavailable due to staffing shortages . A list of participating members will be available on the website when the time gets closer.

The only open containers allowed will be at the Tasting Trail site and staff will be carding attendees.

In August 2017, the State College Borough Council adopted a special ordinance that allows the borough to grant an open container ordinance if certain requirements are met.