TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A festival is coming to Tyrone for folks that like beer with hops and also for those who just love their wine.

The 9th annual Tyrone Hops and Vines Craft Beer, Wine and Spirits Festival takes place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at West 10th Street and surrounding areas in downtown Tyrone. There will be many breweries, wineries, distilleries, food vendors, product vendors and even music performed by Hops and Vines.

Folks have the option to either pay for a general admission ticket, which costs $30, or a VIP ticket, which cost $50. Tickets can now be purchased online until Friday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. A VIP ticket purchase includes one hour early access to the festival, unlimited tastings, special VIP only tent, seating and bathroom, Hops and Vines swag bag and giveaway glassware.

Below is a list of vendors that are expected to attend the festival:

Breweries:

Levity Brewing Company- Indiana, PA

Robin Hood Brewing Co.- Bellefonte, PA

Iron Pint- Altoona, PA

Coal Country Brewing- Ebensburg, PA

Axemann Brewing- Bellefonte, PA

Juniata Brewing Company- Huntingdon, PA

Hidden Stories Brewing- Millerstown, PA

Shy Bear Brewing- Lewistown, PA

Logan Beverage- Tyrone, PA

Wineries:

University Wine Company- State College, PA

U-Freeze Wine Slushies- State College, PA

Bear Creek Winery- Kane, PA

Starr Hill Winery- Curwensville, PA

Groundhog Winery- Punxsutawney, PA

Allegheny Cellars Winery- Sheffield, PA

Twisted Vine Winery- Phillipsburg, PA

Two Birch Winery- DuBois, PA

Hungry Run Winery- Lewistown, PA

Deer Creek Winery- Shippenville, PA

Distilleries:

Hazard’s Distillery- Mifflintown, PA

Defiant Distillery- Huntingdon, PA

Big Spring Spirits- Bellefonte, PA

Excise Distillery- Patton, PA

Food:

Juicy Butts BBQ- Altoona, PA

Sunset Slush Happy Valley- State College, PA

Beech Hollow BBQ- Tyrone, PA

For more information about the festival, visit the Tyrone Hops and Vines Craft Beer, Wine and Spirits Festival website.