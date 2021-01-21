Beer and wine coming to Altoona Walmart

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Walmart on Plank Road is embarking on a new investment: the store will start selling alcohol starting Jan. 22.

They will be selling beer and wine in their new “Beer and Wine Café” starting at 9 a.m on Friday. The café plans to be open from 7 a.m.- 10 p.m near the grocery entrance.

Altoona is the fourth Walmart in Pennsylvania to sell beer and wine, trailing behind Uniontown, DuBois and Beaver Falls.

“Our mission is to help people save more so they can live better. The new café will save time and money for customers by making it more convenient than ever to shop for beer and wine,” Altoona Area Market Manager Dan Hilderhoff said. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone.”