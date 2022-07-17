STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — “Beep Beep Bingo” is coming to State College with the chance to win $1,000 in cash!

The Centre Region Active Adult Center is hosting the outdoor summer fundraiser on Friday, July 29 at the John Hess Softball Complex. The event is open to everyone but those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Beep Beep Bingo will be $15 per car and it doesn’t matter how many are in each vehicle. This will get you a book of 10 bingo cards with six games per card. You can also purchase additional bingo books, along with an early bird game for $5 a book. There will be cash and prizes in the early bird game and regular bingo will feature just cash prizes. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

Visitors can choose to play in the car if they’d like and use their radio to hear the numbers being drawn or you can set up chairs outside and listen through the loudspeaker. However, because this is “Beep Beep Bingo” when you have a bingo you can either yell “BINGO” or beep your horn!

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and early bird bingo will start at 6 p.m. with regular bingo starting at 7 p.m. There will also be a Rec on The Go truck with yard games available before both bingo rounds including cornhole, Connect 4 or giant Jenga.

Participants are asked to pre-register but it’s not required. Registration can be paid online or at the gate. If rain is in the forecast, the rain date is scheduled for Sunday, July 31.

Proceeds for the event will support the adult center as they continue to rebuild from the pandemic. The funds will also support meal expenses, program and activity supplies, equipment and center improvements.