Bedford woman arrested after trying to scam insurance company

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have arrested and filed charges against a woman who was convicted back in 2017 after faking cancer to receive money.

Michelle Zipp, 34, has been arrested for insurance fraud and theft by deception in 2020.

According to the complaint, Zipp was involved in a crash on September 25, 2019, when she rear-ended a car in front of her but didn’t have insurance. State Police arrived and requested a tow truck for Zipp’s car.

The Office of the Attorney General says that Zipp then called GEICO and received a new insurance policy that went into effect at 12:01 on September 26, 2019. She then reportedly tried to file a claim on her car later that day saying that she swerved to miss a deer and hit a tree earlier that morning.

After performing a criminal history check, GEICO Insurance Special Investigations Unit learned about the crash she was involved in that Pennsylvania State Police responded to and recorded on September 25.

On October 8, Zipp’s claim was denied.

Through the course of the investigation, Zipp admitted that she had called to place a claim on September 26, 2019, and told GEICO that she had swerved to miss a deer and ended up hitting a tree.

Zipp is currently in the Bedford County Prison and is unable to post bail.