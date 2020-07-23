Bedford welcomes ‘Wall that Heals’ Exhibit

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford Area School District’s track and athletic facility welcomes the wall that heals exhibit this weekend.

This is a three quarter scale replica of the original wall that’s housed in Washington D.C. 58,000 names are etched on 140 panels of synthetic granite. We spoke with the Chair of the Wall that Heals Committee of Bedford County, Josh Lang about the process of bringing the wall that heals to Bedford, he says it was a very competitive process, but he says ultimately bringing this to Bedford brings the community together. “We actually have a lot of veterans throughout our region who have not been to the wall in dc, many people in our community haven’t been to the wall in dc so we’re bringing the event here allows us to come together as a community, and i think it’s really symbolic i think this is truly a testament that when our community really works together and brings something so meaningful, so powerful,” says Josh.

Josh says the committee worked with several businesses and organizations to raise the funds to bring the wall to the town.

Saturday at 10 a.m. there will be a memorial ceremony, and the wall will close on Sunday at 2 p.m. before it heads to a community in Massachusetts.