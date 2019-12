BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to State Police in Bedford, police arrested a Bedford man on Saturday for suspected drug possession after a traffic stop.

Police say the traffic stop happened on East Pitt Street in Bedford Township around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Police add that narcotics were found in the vehicle during the stop.

A 32-year-old Bedford man was arrested on charges of drug possession.

Bedford state police are continuing to investigate.