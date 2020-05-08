Bedford senior is taking photos of her classmates in their prom dresses to spread joy during hard times

BEDFORD, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A senior in Bedford County is trying to make her fellow senior classmates smile by taking their pictures in their prom dresses.

Shana Andrews started the project last week and since then, has taken photos of 30 seniors from Bedford High School.

Beford’s prom was scheduled for May 1, but was canceled because of the coronavirus.

In a time where almost all school events have been canceled, Andrews says she wants to give the girls something to hold onto.

“There’s not a lot of stuff going on and with high school we had a lot of things to look forward to..especially with prom. I wanted to give the girls just something to look forward to and to get dressed up.”

The photos will be posted to her Facebook and Instagram pages and she says any seniors from Bedford still looking to get their picture taken can reach out to her.