BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An employee of the Bedford County School District was arrested and accused of having a sexual relationship with a student, according to state police.

Jarrod Clapper, 24, a member of the IT department was accused of a possible sexual relationship when the school resource officer went to state police on January 20. Police began to investigate beginning by talking to the student.

The student said Clapper messaged her on Instagram and eventually they began chatting on snapchat. Eventually, in December 2021, Clapper reportedly asked the student to go see his plane at the Bedford County Airport. She said that’s when he kissed her and had sex with her.

Clapper was asked on Jan. 20 to come to the state police barracks to talk to troopers. He said he would call to set up an interview the next day but never did. Police then got warrants for his electronic devices, including any school-owned devices he used. They discovered messages of an inappropriate and sexual nature between him and the student.

Clapper was released on $85,000 unsecured bail with a preliminary hearing on May 18. (A previous version said March 18. The correct date is May 18.)

Conditions of his bail are to have no unsupervised interactions with anyone under 18, no contact via internet or tech devices, no contact with the student, and to not be within 500 feet of any place minors may commonly gather.