Bedford School District to do $40 million in renovations

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford Area School District is planning to do $40 million worth of renovations to it’s buildings and property.

The original part of the Bedford Area High School was built in the early part of the last century. Other sections have been added to the building since then.

The district wants you to know that the historic area of the building will be restored, but you won’t notice any changes to the exterior.

Extensive renovations will include a new air-conditioned, larger gym, big enough to host district tournaments. Athletic fields will be improved and resurfaced with turf so they can accomodate all sports, including soccer.

The auditorium is also slated for new seating, lighting, upgraded technology and improved public access.

“It’s important to do from a community standpoint too, because your school is often the centerpiece for the community and the rallying place for the community and it is also where our children come to learn a good part of their day,” Superintendent, Dr. Allen Sell said.

Key parts of the renovation aren’t as visible as the building and athletic field construction. They include complete remodel of the engineering and infrastructure of the high school, and heating and air conditioning upgrades at the elementary school.