Bedford restaurant expands into new lunch spot

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Stefano Ferrari opened LIFeSTYLE gourmet Italian market back in 2007. The shop turns into a restaurant on Friday and Saturday nights, offering a 5-course meal experience. Now, the store is expanding into the space next door, as a new lunch spot in town.

“It’s a long time but we’ve been waiting for the right time and I feel now is the right time to do it,” Ferrari said.

He, along with his brother Davide, credit their success and ability to add onto his store to the people they serve every day.

“I feel like the community really is always sticking together and helping each other, working together to do always to come out with new ideas, new partnerships and stuff and it’s working really well for everybody,” he said.

The restaurant will add about half a dozen jobs to the Bedford area. Since it’s still under construction, Ferrari said he wants everyone to be surprised by the final product.

“Especially the design, we’re putting a lot of time and money also into rebuilding and reconstruction in there and it’s gonna be a really nice, industrial, modern space,” he said.

Ferrari hopes it’ll be a quick and easy place for anyone to grab something healthy for lunch or a snack. He said they plan to be open in the beginning of September.